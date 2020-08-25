Market Overview

AlloVir to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 25, 2020 7:30am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the virtual Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com.

Media contact:
Courtney Heath
ScientPR
AlloVirPR@scientpr.com
617-872-2462

Investor contact:
Medha Chadha
AlloVir
ir@allovir.com

 

