Energy Management Systems Market to Exhibit 13.7% CAGR till 2026; Digitization of Energy Infrastructure to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy management system market is likely to gain momentum from numerous benefits, namely, profitability, less operation cost, and improved productivity. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report titled "Energy Management System Market, Size, Share, and Global Trend By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026," states that the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 48,901.1 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026). Fortune Business Insights further mentions that the global market was valued at US$ 18,269.6 Mn in 2018.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-management-system-market-101167





The Report Consists of the Following:

In-depth analysis of all the regions to examine the upcoming opportunities in these areas.

Profiles of companies and the analysis of their strategies to aid the clients in understanding the competitive landscape of the market.

Accurate monitoring of the top enterprises operating in the market.

Elaborate analysis of the dynamics and trends of the market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-management-system-market-101167





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage for Sustainable & Green Energy to Drive Growth

Energy management systems aid the companies in reducing cost as the prices of energy are inflating at a fast pace. It also helps in lowering the emission of carbon in the atmosphere, as well as in promoting the usage of sustainable green energy. It further results in the reduction of risks by controlling the usage of energy with the help of advanced energy management systems. Apart from that, the utilization of smart grids has proven to be beneficial as they detect fraud, reduce balancing costs, lower energy losses, optimize utility bills, and enhance customer service. Apart from that, the rising focus of the companies on the digitization of infrastructure, as well as advancements in cloud computing platforms would propel the energy management systems market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Oil & Gas Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Need for Reducing Emission of Carbon

In terms of end user, the market is fragmented into pharmaceutical, automotive, energy & utilities, building automation, manufacturing, and oil & gas. Out of these, the oil & gas segment procured 16.8% energy management systems market in 2018. This sector mainly consists of activities, such as marketing, processing, and extracting fuels. The prominent companies present in this sector are investing hefty amounts of money in implementing unique technologies in their processes. They are also planning to invest more in state-of-the-art energy management systems in the near future as these systems help in lowering the intensity of carbon.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-management-system-market-101167





Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Backed by Introduction of Energy Efficiency Goals

North America held USD 6952.41 million in terms of revenue in 2018 and is set to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the emergence of energy efficiency goals, as well as energy efficiency resource standards in various states. The U.S. possesses a well-developed market for energy certifications and energy analytics. Some of the industries based in North America are pressurized by the regulatory bodies to curb the environmental issues. These factors would drive growth of the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position owing to the implementation of stringent measures by the European Union to promote energy efficiency.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Innovative Product Development to Strengthen Position

The market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of enterprises. Companies, such as Eaton and Honeywell are focusing on developing unique energy management systems for the organizations for maintaining an efficient workflow. Below are two of the recent industry developments:

May 2019 : Eaton unveiled its new frequency response energy management solution called ‘Energy-Aware.' It is equipped with the company's state-of-the-art reserve power technology. The new product is meant for those organizations that use large amounts of electricity. It would help in stabilizing the grid and thus, provide renewable power.

: Eaton unveiled its new frequency response energy management solution called ‘Energy-Aware.' It is equipped with the company's state-of-the-art reserve power technology. The new product is meant for those organizations that use large amounts of electricity. It would help in stabilizing the grid and thus, provide renewable power. June 2019: Enel X and Panasonic Solar teamed up to commercialize the solutions for corporate and domestic generation from highly efficient renewable sources at an affordable rate.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Energy Management Systems market Are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Eaton

Rockwell Automation Inc.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Tendril Networks Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

Enel X





Quick Buy – Energy Management Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101167





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Energy Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) System

Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Services

Monitoring & Control Implementation & Integration Maintenance Consulting & Training By End-User (Value) Oil and Gas Manufacturing Building Automation Energy and Utilities Automotive Pharmaceutical Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/energy-management-system-market-101167





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

MicroTurbines Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Solar Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film ), By Application (Photovoltaic Concentrated Solar Power), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Space & Defence, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Solar Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (Mono-si, Thin Film, Multi-si, and Others) and Concentrated Solar Power (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utilities), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.