Denise Bachrodt demonstrates how 'Love Conquers All' in new spirituality book

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denise Bachrodt offers cheerful spiritual messages for "our despairing world" in her debut Christianity book, "Love Conquers All: Spiritual Messages of Hope for our Despairing World" (published by Balboa Press).

With chapters on the love of all mankind, the future, being in the present moment, how God speaks to people and when God speaks to people, the book shares messages of comfort for readers. Each entry is written in a letter format, so the readers can feel they are personalized for them. The author wants to remind readers that they are God's children so they keep the faith and remember who is with them always.

"Today's society needs to return to God for answers, hope and help, which it desperately needs," Bachrodt comments, adding that she thinks her book will give readers the "promise of better days to come."

In the closing of her book, Bachrodt urges readers:

We all need to continue to pray for: peace-on-earth; the conversion of the evil ones; and for God's intercession with our world leaders.

We will see peace-on-earth, and Christ's second coming in our lifetime. Watch the process…

"Love Conquers All" is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Love-Conquers-All-Spiritual-Despairing/dp/1982247673.

"Love Conquers All"

By Denise Bachrodt

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 318 pages | ISBN 9781982247683

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 318 pages | ISBN 9781982247676

E-Book | 318 pages | ISBN 9781982247690

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Having been involved in the business world most of her life, a life changing event drew Denise Bachrodt deeper into the spiritual world. "Love Conquers All" is her first published book.





