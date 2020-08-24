PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PTI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) ("PTI") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Yumanity Therapeutics.



On August 24, 2020, PTI announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Yumanity. At the close of the merger, members of PTI will collectively own approximately 32.5% of the new company, while former shareholders of Yumanity will own approximately 67.5% of the new company. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that PTI's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for PTI's stockholders.

