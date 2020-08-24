Shattering Barriers: Olympic Gold Medalists join Community Conversation with YMCA and partners on Equity and Justice in Sports

Seattle, WA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Racism and discrimination are barriers for many young people in accessing sports, non-traditional sports in particular. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 4 pm the YMCA of Greater Seattle will host a community discussion with three Olympic Gold Medalists and other community leaders on how we can adapt our environments and cultures to welcome diversity, inclusion, and equity. This will be a community learning event around deconstructing systemic barriers in traditional spaces through the voices of athletes competing and advocating in non-traditional ways. Hear from U.S. Olympic water polo gold medalist Ashleigh Johnson, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist swimmer Cullen Jones and Team USA Paralympian volleyball player Kari Miller about their lived experiences and how they advocated for themselves to shatter barriers. In addition to the Olympians, panelists include NHL Seattle Kraken's Kyle Boyd, Director of Youth and Community Development, one of few African American executives in the NHL; Michelle Hord, Founder of Gabrielle's Wings- a foundation with a focus on creating equitable access for all and Bookie Gates, founder of Athletes Beyond Borders, a youth social development program. These are the game-changers who are shattering barriers of racism and discrimination. YMCA Board Members, Dr. Robin Martin, Deputy Director, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Tom Hull, 1980 US Olympic Rowing and Business Leader & Non-Profit Advocate will moderate the panel followed by small group community discussions. This event is the second in the Unleashing Potential for All series, a community space to learn about racism and oppressive structures, discover new voices, and activate community to create the generational change of equity and justice we pledge to our children. The first discussion, which can be viewed here, reached over 5000 people. Tickets are free, though preregistration is required.

