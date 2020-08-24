Sept. 17 Webinar: Tackling Employers' Rising Healthcare Costs presented by DMEC and Allsup

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier advocacy firm providing guidance on alternative healthcare options, is partnering on an employer webinar with the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), which provides education for absence and disability management professionals.

The webinar: "2020 Tools & Tactics Webinar: Healthcare Solutions for Employers' High-Cost Populations" will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Employers and employees are facing more difficult choices as rising healthcare costs continue to affect their bottom line. "While employers work to maintain budgets and offer the right benefits to keep their workers healthy, employees are struggling to identify the right offerings that fit their needs and personal finances," said Steve Perrigo, Vice President, Allsup. "This webinar will be a great opportunity for HR professionals to learn about alternative healthcare benefit options, along with a complete roadmap for change."

The session will help HR professionals identify key cost drivers and provide alternatives and tactical solutions that benefit both employers and employees. The session qualifies for one PHR and one SHRM Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credit.

"Allsup will also share real-world applications and case studies of successful ways organizations are reducing healthcare costs for businesses and their employees," Perrigo added.

Individuals interested in attending the webinar can sign up on the DMEC website. Attendance is free for all DMEC members. Non-members may use the code "20ALLSUP1" to attend for free.

To learn more about coordinating your healthcare options visit https://www.allsupinc.com, and visit www.dmec.org to learn more about DMEC.

Event link: http://dmec.org/2020/08/12/2020-tools-tactics-webinar-healthcare-solutions-for-employers-high-cost-populations/

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

ABOUT DMEC

DMEC is the only association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge, and networking for absence and disability professionals. Through its education programs, DMEC delivers trusted strategies, tools, and resources to minimize lost work time, improve workforce productivity, and maintain legally compliant absence and disability programs. The organization has over 1,000 employer and supplier member organizations, representing over 14,000 absence and disability management professionals from across the U.S. and Canada.

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Victoria Shockley Pinkston (919) 780-9727 victoria.shockley@pinkston.co