Cardiac Pacemakers Market to Reach US$ 5,131.9 Mn by 2026, Increasing FDA Approvals to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market was valued at US$ 4,064.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 5,199.7 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0%. The market is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing cases of sudden cardiac deaths.

The cardiac pacemakers have gained popularity in recent times due to their application in monitoring patient heartbeat using electrical stimulation. Cardiac Pacemakers have the ability to operate over a short or longer period of time, depending upon the application. The ability of cardiac pacemakers to provide diagnostic information about the heart has led to a rise in uptake of the device, globally.





Technological Advancements Witnessed in the Market to Support Growth

The advancements in pacemakers have been noteworthy due to the ease of use and comfort that they have brought. The report includes various technological advancements with regard to pacemakers that have contributed positively to the overall market.

The introduction of technologically sound pacemakers has created a surge in demand. This, in turn, has created an emphasis on research and development of newer products. IN 2019, Medtronic announced that it plans to launch an application that would be integrated with its line of pacemakers. The use of application-integrated cardiac pacemakers will enable features such as ease of use, constant alerts, and early diagnosis.

The company announced the MyCareLink Heart mobile app that would be integrated with the company's BlueSync technology. The report stresses on product launches integrated with newer technologies and gauges the impact that these products have on the global cardiac pacemakers market.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Increasing Regulatory Approvals are Favoring Expansion

The cardiac pacemakers are sensitive devices that need usage approvals before being commercialized. In such scenarios, increasing approvals will enable growth of the global market. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has eased off on its approval of cardiac treatment devices.

Growing FDA approvals have encouraged companies to come up products of their own. One such healthcare company, ‘Boston Scientific' boasts several FDA approved devices aimed at treatment of cardiac disorders. Recently, Boston Scientific gained approval for its Ingenio and Advantio pacemakers. The devices were launched to match the heartbeats of related patients with a few precise activities.

The Ingenio offers respiratory rate trend (RRT), a feature used to monitor respiratory activities. The device was designed to examine heart failure diagnostics and subsequently improve patient outcome. Boston's cardiac pacemakers will boost the global cardiac pacemakers market and will enable growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. The report gauges the impact of these companies on the global market.





List of Key Companies in Cardiac Pacemakers Market:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

LivaNova Plc

Abbott

Microport

Segmentations:

By Product

• Single Chamber Pacemakers

• Dual Chamber Pacemakers

• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)

By End-user

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World





