Gable Tax Group CEO Dena Oberst Announces Appointment of Lindsay Sisk as VP, Operations for International Sales Tax Practice

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dena Oberst, founder and CEO of Gable Tax Group , today announced the appointment of Lindsay Sisk as Vice President of Operations to head the firm's expansion at a time of unprecedented growth. Known as the " Sales Tax Gurus ," Gable Tax Group provides multi-state sales and use tax consulting and tax compliance services to businesses across the U.S. and internationally, with a specialty for e-commerce businesses' sales tax .



Gable Tax Group provides sales and use tax services for a broad base of diverse companies, from start-ups and e-commerce companies to international retailers and Fortune 500 companies. The firm also provides sales tax compliance for leading social media influencers (celebrities and athletes) who, themselves, operate multi-million-dollar companies. By implementing proper sales tax compliance, those companies have been able to increase their profit.

This has become exponentially important with the June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on South Dakota v. Wayfair, where the overturn of Quill now requires businesses who meet certain gross sale and transaction thresholds to register, collect, and remit sales tax regardless of physical presence in a jurisdiction.

Ms. Oberst explains, "When the economic nexus came about on June 21, 2018 as a result of the Wayfair Decision , each state suddenly had different formulas and effective dates for sales tax registration and compliance. Since many companies were not previously registered to collect sales taxes, they were struggling with setting up their sales platforms to collect sales tax, register with each individual state, and remitting the sales and use tax. Each state has different rates, forms, and processes and not following the correct blueprint can directly impact businesses' bottom line. With our sales tax technical knowledge, we now are filing the monthly sales taxes for 145 companies each month and expect that number to grow with the increase of e-commerce business."

With the appointment of Lindsay Sisk as Vice President of Operations, Oberst says Gable Tax Group is in good hands to service more companies as many more businesses have been forced to turn to e-commerce in light of the pandemic. Since joining in 2017, Lindsay has been instrumental in building the firm's infrastructure and client base through the hiring and training of staff and by implementing operational systems that provide clients with sales tax filing efficiency, ensuring that clients' expectations are always met.

"Lindsay has done a phenomenal job of helping to build our team of exceptional talent, here at Gable Tax Group," states Oberst, who founded the firm in March 2017. "We share the same work ethic and values and her contributions have been instrumental in the growth and profitability of our firm. With Lindsay on the front lines, I believe we will continue to grow as we share our expertise in this specialized area of Sales Tax with more companies across the nation and oversees who are doing business in the U.S."

Gable Tax Group was founded by Dena Oberst, a sales tax expert with nearly 30 years of experience building sales tax practices for large accounting firms, and now has dozens of CPA Alliance Partners. Gable Tax Group offers free, educational seminars/ webinars to CPAs through its "Lunch and Learn" series. Says Oberst, "We educate our clients about their sales tax requirements and advise them from the time of the sale to the end result of remitting the sales tax."

In March 2020, Dena Oberst was profiled in Women's Millionaire Magazine about the Wayfair Decision and its effects on e-commerce businesses. In November 2019, she was a featured speaker on U.S. Sales Tax Law at the Accounting and Finance Show in Toronto, Canada. On the home front, Gable Tax Group has spoken at several tax and accounting forums and received the "Top Consultant Award" for 2019 and 2020 from the Pasadena Awards for their expertise and service.

