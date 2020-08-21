ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds YayYo, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action – YAYO

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of YayYo, Inc. (OTC:YAYO) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in November 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering") that a securities class action was filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YayYo investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, the IPO Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Founder and former CEO El-Batrawi continued, directly and/or indirectly, to exercise supervision, authority, and control over YayYo, and was intimately involved, on a day-to-day basis, with the business, operations, and finances of the Company, including assisting the underwriters in marketing YayYo's IPO from Westpark's offices in Los Angeles; (2) El-Batrawi never sold his 12,525,000 "Private Shares" and continued to own a controlling interest in YayYo despite the NASDAQ's insistence that he retain less than a 10% equity ownership interest in connection with the listing agreement; (3) certain creditors of YayYo were promised that in exchange with their agreeing to purchase shares in the IPO (in order to permit the underwriters to close the IPO), YayYo would repurchase those shares from them after the IPO using proceeds from the IPO; (4) the defendants intended to repurchase shares purchased by creditors of YayYo in the IPO using IPO proceeds; (5) YayYo owed its former President, CEO, and Director a half of million dollars at the time of the IPO; and (6) YayYo owed Social Reality, Inc. $426,286 in unpaid social media costs, most of which were more than a year overdue and payment had been delayed while YayYo attempted to complete the IPO. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

