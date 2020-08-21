iQIYI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating iQIYI, Inc. on Behalf of iQIYI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) on behalf of iQIYI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether iQIYI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 13, 2020, iQIYI issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Among other results, iQIYI disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement "is seeking the production of certain financial and operating records dating from January 1, 2018, as well as documents related to certain acquisitions and investments that were identified in a report issued by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020."

On this news, iQIYI's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.42 per ADR, or 11.16%, to close at $19.26 per ADR on August 14, 2020.

