Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for September 1, 2020

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 31, 2020 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is +1-877-293-5491 (conference ID 3128367). International callers should dial +1-914-495-8526 (conference ID 3128367). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4i7n7ab



About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com