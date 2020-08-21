ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Blink Charging Co.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BLNK

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) resulting from allegations that Blink may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 19, 2020, Culper Research released a report on Blink entitled "Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): You Won't Miss It." The Culper Research report alleged that "the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network in order to siphon money from the pockets of investors to insiders." The Culper Research report also stated "Blink claims that ‘EV drivers can easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging stations' but we estimate the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of this claim." The Culper Research report continued, stating that its "investigators confirmed what Blink's financials already suggest: almost no one uses Blink's charging stations, many of which are in utterly decrepit condition."

On this news, the price of Blink shares fell sharply during intraday trading August 20, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Blink's investors. If you purchased shares of Blink, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1931.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

