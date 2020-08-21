Market Overview

Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that it approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The dividend is payable on or around October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

