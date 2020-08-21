District Heating Market Will Rise at 4.11% CAGR; Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility of District Heating Systems Will Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost-effectiveness and flexibility of district heating systems will contribute positively to the global district heating market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global district heating market was valued at USD 172.83 Billion in 2018 is predicted to reach USD 237.53 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global district heating market on the basis of heat source is segmented into coal, natural gas, renewables, oil & petroleum products. Natural gas-powered district heating systems will hold maximum share in the global district heating market owing to the advantages of natural gas such as lower costs and fewer carbon emissions with excellent efficiency.

An all-encompassing study on the developments of the district heating industry is incorporated in the report. The report provides an all-encompassing view of the district heating market and discusses in detail the recent market trends besides elaborating on the segmentation and industrial development impacting its growth trajectory.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/district-heating-market-100097





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/district-heating-market-100097





Increasing Deployment in Residential Sector Will Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global district heating market on the basis of application is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing requirement of the heating for household works. Further, the rising demand from the residential sector for district heating system to keep the house warm and use hot water for various activities will enable the growth of the global district heating market. The surge in construction work in developing nation will benefit the district heating market shares. In addition, the increasing heat demand in the residential sector and curbing of carbon emissions with the use of district heating system will boost the global district heating market revenue.

Moreover, rising concerns regarding carbon emissions and favorable government policies together will augment the growth of the global district heating market during the forecast period.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/district-heating-market-100097





Regional Analysis :

Rising Gas Exploration Activities to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of district heating systems in the region. The growing installation gas exploration activities of district heating systems will augur well for the market in North America. The ongoing gas exploration activities will contribute positively to the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to rise exponentially during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for heating systems in the region. China accounts for the largest share in the market. The Northern part of China has low temperatures most time of the year, thus, the necessity for heating in the area along with the deployment of the district heating plants will enable the growth of the market. The increasing installation capacity in South Korea will boost the district heating market share in the forthcoming years.

Key Development :

August 2019: A grant of £6 million was announced by the first minister Nicola Sturgeon which is named Stirling district heat network project. The project was developed in collaboration with Scottish water horizons and the Stirling council. The project is first of its kind and will be providing affordable and low carbon heat to the local Stirling community.

May 2019: CNIM, a French International Industrial equipment manufacturer announced that it has signed an agreement to provide energy efficiency and optimization to plant serving sites in cities of Nantes and Saint Nazaire.

List Of key Companies in District Heating Market Are:

Danfoss Group

Ramboll

Dall Energy

Veolia

Helen

Alfa Level

GE

COWI

Statkraft

Uniper

ENGIE





Quick Buy – District Heating Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100097





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global District Heating Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Heat Source (USD Billion) (GWth)

Coal Natural Gas Renewables Oil & Petroleum Products Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Plant Type (USD Billion) (GWth)

Boiler CHP Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Billion) (GWth)

Residential Industrial Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (USD Billion) (GWth)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World







TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/district-heating-market-100097





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Electric Heat Tracing System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Electric Heat Tracing Cables, Power Connection Kit, RTD Sensors), By Application (Process Temperature Maintenance, Hot Water Temperature Maintenance, Floor Heating, Freezing Protection) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hydronic Radiators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Heating System, Cooling System), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography Forecast Till 2026

District Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.