BigCommerce to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 9, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ("BigCommerce") (NASDAQ:BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 5080457. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce's investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com .

Following the completion of the call through 7:00 p.m. ET on September 16, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 5080457. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Relations Contact

Rachael Hensley

PR@BigCommerce.com Investor Relations Contact

Rohit Giri

InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com

512-865-4599





