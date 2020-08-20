INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot" or the "Company") (NYSE: COG ) securities during the period from October 23, 2015 through June 12, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 13, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cabot failed to maintain appropriate environmental controls and also failed to mitigate known problems with controls and procedures. The Company failed to fix malfunctioning gas wells, polluting the water supply of Pennsylvania. The Company downplayed its civil and criminal liability for this and other environmental problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cabot, investors suffered damages.

