Biocept to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum on August 25

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocept, Inc . (NASDAQ:BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum, North America on Tuesday, August 25 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Pacific time).



The virtual event will include a brief company overview followed by a fully interactive Q&A session. The live event can be accessed here and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Biocept website.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept recently added COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.