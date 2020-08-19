VDart announces Mohamed Irfan Peeran as Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDart Inc., a Global Talent Management, Digital Transformation Services & Product provider, announced the hiring of Mohamed Irfan Peeran to their leadership team as Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions. In this newly created role, Peeran will lead all facets of M&A, including ecosystem strategy, ventures and acquisitions.



"VDart has delivered market-leading growth for the last several years. For us to continue our robust growth trajectory, we firmly believe our M&A strategy will play a key role. Our strategic objectives for M&A are, to deepen digital capabilities, penetrate emerging markets and create exceptional value to all our stakeholders. I am incredibly excited to have Irfan join our leadership team, and very confident his expertise will help us significantly to set the stage for the next phase of our growth. I look forward to working with Irfan and with our entire leadership team – as we continue to drive our purpose and execute our growth agenda," said Sidd, President and Group CEO of VDart.

Peeran comes with 25+ years of diverse global experience in Strategic Engagements & Alliances, Transformation and Technology Consulting. Prior to joining VDart, he served as the Principal Consultant at Peer Solutions Group, where he was engaged by its Automotive and Government customers to provide consulting services. In these engagements, he was instrumental in delivering large scale programs in Digital Transformation.

"Irfan is a strategic fit for us," says Oliver Sam, Vice President – People Strategy & Transformation. "His deep domain expertise and successful entrepreneurial experience offer unique leadership skills for us. As our transformation journey continues, M&A will be a compelling reason for us to keep up with the pace of our growth story. We strongly believe, right leadership talent is a crucial driver for M&A success, and we are very excited with Irfan spearheading our M&A."

"I am very excited to be at VDart and impressed with VDart's organic and high-growth," said Irfan. "VDart has established themselves in a short span of time as a strong contender in the Digital Transformation space by offering cutting edge solutions to its customers mainly in the fast-growing Mobility industry and have helped solve several critical business problems using Blockchain, IoT, AI, RPA and Cloud Technologies."

About VDart:

VDart Inc. is a Global Talent Management, Digital Transformation Services & Product provider based out of Atlanta, Georgia. We lead digital transformation by designing and developing future-ready solutions using cutting-edge technologies, delivering an amazing experience, and creating better business value.

We power the next generation of mobility with our fleet management, digital key, in-vehicle infotainment and connected vehicle solutions. We have deep industry expertise and focus in the Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare and Technology and bring extensive experience collaborating with leading automotive OEMs, Tier1 suppliers and fleet owners to develop advanced mobility solutions to support the growing need for mobility-on-demand.

We specialize in IoT, Mobility solutions and Connected technologies and carry vast expertise in emerging and cutting edge technologies like Blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Machine Learning, AI, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Identify management, and Intelligent automation. We have deep industry expertise and focus in the Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare and Technology.

We are solving complex technology problems and delivering long term value for our customers. We take immense pride in delivering cutting edge technology solutions, specialized talent, superior performance and seamless execution to meet challenging business needs of customers worldwide including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Japan, Australia & India.

Visit us at: www.vdart.com

