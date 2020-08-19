Aerospace Fasteners Market Size Worth $9.70 Billion by 2027; Surging Air Traffic to Spur Sales Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace fasteners market size is expected to reach $9.70 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period. The heavy demand for commercial aircraft due to the growing air traffic will influence healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Analysis, By Product (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts, and Others), By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Superalloys, and Titanium), By Platform (Fixed-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft, and Military Aircraft) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Military helicopters and Civil helicopters)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The global market size stood at $6.95 billion in 2019.

The report on the aerospace fasteners market includes:

Market Driver:

Surging Deliveries of Aircraft in Emerging Nations to Boost Market

The growing inclination towards air travel among passengers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The comfort, cost-effectiveness, safety, and fast travel offered by air travel are factors that will create lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing import and export activities have led to higher air traffic, thus fueling the demand for the market. The growing production of commercial aircraft owing to the necessity for newer and advanced aircraft will enable speedy expansion of the market. The increasing aircraft modernization programs in various nations will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Restraint

Disturbed Supply Chain to Impede Industry openings during Coronavirus

The aviation industry has witnessed severe repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown in numerous regions has led to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities, thus hampering operations. The obstruction on raw material supply during COVID-19 will negatively restrict the production of aerospace fasteners. Nonetheless, the key players are adopting numerous strategies to overcome the current situation. The ease on raw material production by the government in some regions will subsequently assist in establishing the market abruptly.





Regional Analysis:

Presence of Key Manufacturers to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of eminent aircraft manufacturers such as Textron, Boeing, and Bombardier in the region. The growing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies will aid the expansion of the market in the region. The rising investment in R&D activities is expected to boost the growth of the market in North America. Europe is predicted to rise excellently during the forecast period due to the booming aerospace industry in European countries such as Germany, France, U.K., Russia, and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a healthy growth rate owing to the expansion of the aviation industry. The demand for commercial aircraft in India will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Key Development:

May 2019: Wurth Group, a major supplier of fasteners, screws, and screw accessories for the aviation industry based in Germany announced that it has signed a partnership with the FTI (Fastener Training Institute).



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Aerospace Fasteners Market are:

3V Fasteners Company, Inc. (United States)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (United States)

B&B Specialties Inc. (United States)

Boeing Distribution Services Ins. (United States)

HC Merchandisers, Inc. (HC Pacific) (United States)

LISI Aerospace (France)

M.S Aerospace (United States)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States)

TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

TPS Aviation Inc. (United States)

Wurth Group (Germany)

TriMas Corporation (United States)



