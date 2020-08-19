Topa Insurance Successfully Implements Cloverleaf Analytics for Business Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) , an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce Topa Insurance Company (Topa Insurance) has successfully implemented Cloverleaf Analytics' BI solution to gain deeper insights into existing data and to activate legacy data for better real-time decisioning.



Based in Calabasas, California, Topa Insurance is a boutique, commercial insurance carrier committed to strong relationships, excellent service, underwriting expertise, and quality products for wholesale brokers, general agents, and MGAs. During a multi-year migration to a new, cloud-based insurance processing platform, Topa Insurance faced a significant challenge in providing consolidated reporting and analytics.

"Cloverleaf provided us the ability to see all of our business, across all platforms," said Brian Schween, SVP and CIO of Topa Insurance. "During the initial demo, Cloverleaf demonstrated the value of its powerful industry data model and configurable data transformation engine. It showed the enormous potential of the technology in terms of the transparency it could deliver for our business. The resulting reporting and analytics capabilities now help us determine where we can be most effective for our customers, and where we can achieve the best profitability as well."

Once the Cloverleaf solution married Topa Insurance's legacy data, it was possible to produce dashboards and reports which provided operational insights from across the enterprise. Cloverleaf's comprehensive BI solution for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies provides access to real-time analytics for discovering trends and insights across the entire enterprise and enabling proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. Customers can jump start more informed decision-making processes, ramp up new business, and realize an immediate return on investment (ROI) with up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 100+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, and integrations with third-party data providers.

"Topa Insurance created a product champion or super user position within their company to ensure steady and rapid adoption of our solution upon implementation," said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. "Our two companies worked closely together to achieve this successful implementation, and we look forward to partnering for years to come on additional upgrades, enhancements, and projects."

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Topa Insurance Company (Topa Insurance)

Topa Insurance Group is a boutique insurance holding company based in Calabasas, California. Topa Insurance Company, the largest of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Topa Insurance Group, provides insurance products through the wholesale markets. Other subsidiaries include Dorchester Insurance Company (USVI), NevPac Reinsurance (BVI), and Topa Insurance Services (USVI). Topa Insurance Group is focused on underwriting profit, operational excellence and agility for continuous growth. For more information, please visit www.topains.com .

