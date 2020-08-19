Royalty Pharma Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches (the "Notes") in a private offering exempt from registration in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd.



Royalty Pharma intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes, together with available cash on hand, to repay its existing Term Loan A and Term Loan B facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance upon Rule 144A under the Securities Act and, outside the United States, only to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and four development-stage product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.