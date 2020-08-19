Market Overview

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
August 19, 2020 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03308 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on August 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.03308 per share based on the VWAP of $3.97 payable on September 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.28.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp.
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      
       
Distribution Details  
Class A Share (PDV)  $0.03308
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date:  August 28, 2020
Record Date: August 31, 2020
Payable Date: September 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com

