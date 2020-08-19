Market Overview

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
August 19, 2020 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2020.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details                          
     
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)   $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date:   August 28, 2020
Record Date:   August 31, 2020
Payable Date:   September 10, 2020
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.m-split.com       info@quadravest.com
             

