TILT Holdings Announces Appointment of Dia Simms to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") (CSE:TILT) (OTCQB:TLLTF), a leading provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Dia Simms to the Company's Board of Directors. Simms will replace Gary Smith, who is resigning from TILT's board effective this month.



Simms spent more than a decade at Combs Enterprises, where she served as President of the company founded by entertainer and entrepreneur Sean Combs. In this role Simms was responsible for the strategic direction of the company's alcohol, fashion, fragrance and media divisions, fueling the growth of CÎROC to a retail value of more than $2 billion. Simms entered the cannabis space last year with a focus on brand management and consulting.

Simms previously held executive sales and marketing positions at ClearChannel, pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline and Madison Marketing, after beginning her career as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Defense. Dia was listed as "One of the Most Powerful Executives in the Industry" by Billboard in 2017 and 2018 and has been named to the Ebony 'Power 100' list.

"Dia is a fantastic addition to our board at a time when TILT is moving into a new phase of growth," said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT Holdings. "Her experience developing and reinvigorating global brands across cannabis, spirits and retail sectors brings a diverse and dynamic perspective to our management team as we seek to scale our products and services and drive shareholder value."

Added Simms, "It's an honor to join this distinguished board at a leading publicly traded global cannabis company like TILT. I look forward to working with TILT's board and management team to create value for TILT's customers and shareholders while amplifying the Company's impact on our industry."

Gary Smith will depart the board after serving since January 2019, shortly before the company began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Prior to his appointment to TILT's Board, Mr. Smith held senior management positions at PepsiCo, Red Bull and Big Red, Inc, where he was CEO.

"As a founding member of our board, Gary's leadership has helped to guide TILT through several years of evolution and growth," said Scatterday. "His contributions have been invaluable and we thank him for his service."

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, R&D and manufacturing; Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

