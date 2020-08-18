EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Braskem S.A. – BAK

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) resulting from allegations that Braskem may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 9, 2020, Braskem disclosed that authorities in northeastern Brazil had advised Braskem that residents of 1,918 homes needed to be evacuated due to a geological event that Braskem had caused via its mining operations. Braskem estimated that the cost of moving the residents would be 850 million reais, with another 750 million reais for additional measures relating to the permanent closure of Braskem's salt extraction activities in the region. On this news, Braskem's American Depositary Receipt price fell $0.59 per share, or 6.2%, to close at $8.93 per share on July 9, 2020, damaging investors.

