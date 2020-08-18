California Bank of Commerce Adds Veteran Bankers to Growing Team

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bank of Commerce (CBC) has added veteran bankers Ryan Mauser and Dana Swanson to its growing team. Mauser is based out of the bank's East Bay office, while Swanson is serving CBC clients in the Sacramento Region.

"We are constantly evaluating how to best serve our clients," said Michele Wirfel, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of California Bank of Commerce. "That meant expanding our top-notch team of relationship managers to continue our mission of building deep, lasting relationships with the businesses we serve."

"Ryan Mauser and Dana Swanson each have a proven track record of providing commercial clients in the middle market with comprehensive lending products and banking services," added Scott Myers, CBC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. "We are excited to have them join us."

Ryan Mauser joined CBC as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager following 17 years of commercial banking experience with Bank of the West, Comerica Bank and most recently Bridge Bank. He has worked with a variety of businesses, ranging from national accounts to privately held companies in the manufacturing, professional services and contracting fields.

Dana Swanson brings more than 14 years of experience to her role as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. Previously, she held positions at Wells Fargo and F&M Bank of Central California, where she worked with a broad base of middle market clients, including businesses in the food processing, real estate and agriculture industries. Her commercial lending expertise is complemented by her deep understanding of treasury management solutions.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) is the holding company for CBC. For more information about the bank, please visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Michele Wirfel, (925) 444-2937

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

mwirfel@bankcbc.com

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

smyers@bankcbc.com

Media Contact