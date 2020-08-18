EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FENC

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) resulting from allegations that Fennec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 11, 2020, Fennec issued a press release announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's PEDMARK product, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for intravenous administration for the ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy. The press release stated that "[a]ccording to the CRL, after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK."

On this news, Fennec's stock price fell $3.51 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Fennec's investors. If you purchased shares of Fennec, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1926.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

