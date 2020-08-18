HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2020 second-quarter press release on Wednesday, September 9th, at 6 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. (ET). The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.



About HD Supply:

HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company's approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

