CASE FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit for Violation of the Federal Securities Laws Against Genius Brands International, Inc.; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

Genius Brands is a California-based educational multimedia company. On June 15, 2020, Genius Brands launched the "Kartoon Channel!," an app which Genius Brands touted as "Netflix for Kids." The lawsuit alleges that Genius Brands made false and misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with the launch of the Kartoon Channel! app. The lawsuit further alleges that Genius Brands made false and misleading statements about Nickelodeon's purported broadcast expansion of Genius Brands' Rainbow Rangers cartoon, as well as the Company's growth potential and overall prospects as a company. Genius Brands shares are currently trading below $2.00 per share, after reaching a high of $11.73 in the lead up to the launch of Kartoon Channel!.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and is captioned Verdin v. Genius Brands Int'l, Inc., et al., No. 2:20-cv-07457. Investors have 60 days from the date the case was filed to move the court to be appointed lead plaintiff.

