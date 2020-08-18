SURFUR CANINES SHARE THEIR BEST WAVES VIRTUALLY!

Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (August 18, 2020) – The news of escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country has also signaled the cancellation of annual events from coast to coast. This necessary halt on anticipated activities has had Southern California surf dogs' tails wagging with concern over Helen Woodward Animal Center's beloved annual canine surf competition. Fortunately, waves are a San Diego staple and SurFUR pups enthusiasm for the world's cutest sport is impossible to cancel. This year's contest may look a little different but Helen Woodward Animal Center is delighted to announce the 15th Annual Surf Dog Virtual Surf-A-Thon, presented by Blue Buffalo, with winners announced on Sunday, September 13th.

Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon returns with a unique spin on the competition. Although participants and spectators can't gather in person for the event at Del Mar Dog Beach, they can still surf to save lives. Best of all, surfing competitors can submit from anywhere on the globe – making this year's contest a truly worldwide phenomenon! After registering in one of five weight classes for the virtual surf contest, sponsored by Petco Foundation, participants will submit videos of their Surf Dog's best wave (filmed between 8/6-9/6). Beginning the week of September 7th, a panel of judges consisting of celebrities, surf pros and aficionados will analyze the surFUR "best wave" videos for length of ride, wave technique, and enthusiasm and confidence on the board. SurFUR pups can also opt to register for Petco's Freestyle surf competition where costumes, flair and creativity points weigh in beyond mere athleticism.

The surFUR competitors' "best wave" videos will also appear in a gallery on the Center's website and viewers can vote for their favorite surfing dog. The dog with the most votes will win the "People's Choice Surfing Dog" award. All video footage will be compiled into an official Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon video, which will be made available for viewing on Sunday, September 13th. All winners will be announced on Sunday, September 13th as well, including: winners of each weight category; 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Best in Surf; the Freestyle Surfing Champ; the People's Choice Surfing Dog; and the top Couch Surfing Photo contest winner.

Non-surFURs can also participate by entering the Couch Surfing Photo Contest, sponsored by Naturally Fresh, and by creating a fundraising page to support the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center!

There's still time to register your wave-catching canine and fundraise for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event support the life-saving work at the Center. Top fundraising pooches not only get to help orphan pets, they will win some outstanding prizes.

SurFUR pups entry for the 15th Annual Surf Dog Virtual Surf-A-Thon "Best Wave" Contest is $25. SurFUR pups entry for the Free-Style Surf Contest is $15. Entry for the virtual Couch Surfing Photo Contest is $5. Those who wish to give without surfing can sign up on the registration page. For more information or to register, visit https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon or call 858-756-4117 x 350.

Jessica Gercke Helen Woodward Animal Center 8587564117 JessicaG@animalcenter.org