(TEVA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Teva Pharmaceutical; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) ("TEVA" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.



On August 18, 2020, Reuters reported that "The U.S. government sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday, accusing the drugmaker of causing the submission of false claims to Medicare as a result of kickbacks it paid for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone."

Following this news, shares of Teva were down over 13% in early morning trading on August 18, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Teva shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]