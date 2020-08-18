CN to participate in a virtual fireside chat with Morgan Stanley Research on August 26

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley Research, on August 26, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN will provide a live audio webcast of all remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

