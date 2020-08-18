Published book inspires, encourages and gives hope to dyslexics and struggling students with reading difficulties

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandra Annette Marr has been working with children with dyslexia for the past 17 years. After many years of seeing students who could not read and who had given up hope of ever learning to read, she was moved to write "Duane's New World" (published by Xlibris in May 2018), a book about a student's struggle in school.

Set for a new marketing campaign, this book tells the story of Duane, a high school dyslexic, who struggled through school not being able to read and write. However, after two years of intense training by a qualified reading specialist, he graduated reading on a ninth grade level.

"This book gives a glimpse of what is happening to many students who are graduating from school without being able to read or write," Marr says. "It will appeal to readers who have experienced reading difficulties or know someone with a reading deficit. It will also appeal to educators who are teaching students with reading deficits to have as one of their must-haves for their reading collection."

The publication of "Duane's New World" aims to inspire, encourage and give hope to dyslexics and struggling students with reading difficulties. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Duanes-World-Sandra-Annette-Marr/dp/1984525158.

An excerpt from the book:

"I'm enjoying reading more than ever now. I have learned more in 365 plus days about English, Science, and Geometry than I have ever known in my life." Duane-

"Duane's New World"

By Sandra Annette Marr

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 36 pages | ISBN 9781984525161

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 36 pages | ISBN 9781984525154

E-Book | 36 pages | ISBN 9781984525147

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sandra Annette Marr is a Certified Academic Language Therapist (CALT). She completed the Academic Language Therapy Association (ALTA) program in reading, writing and spelling. She has worked with dyslexic students for the past 17 years and is now working as a reading specialist and second grade multisensory math teacher at a private school. Reading and math are her favorite subjects and she continues to educate herself in these fields of study as well as maintaining a healthy life style.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Marketing Services XlibrisUS 844-714-8691 marketingservices@xlibris.com