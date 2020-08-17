USSS Agents to Offer Insight on Cybersecurity Amid Pandemic at Two-Day NYC Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, is proud to continue its ongoing series of Virtual Cybersecurity Summits through the remainder of 2020, with its next event focusing on the tri-state area.



The 2020 New York City Virtual Cybersecurity Summit will take place this Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20, and is slated to allow the local community of cybersecurity professionals to gain insights and education regarding the latest updates and challenges in the industry, despite the continued effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

This two-day event will feature two keynote speakers, each from the U.S. Secret Service -- Thomas Flynn, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office and Mark Norberg, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Investigative Division currently assigned to the National Cyber and Forensics Training Alliance (NCFTA) in New York City. Flynn takes the live stage on Wednesday, covering the USSS' current posture during the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities related to our nation's new-found telework culture. On Thursday, Norberg will give an overview on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, and their role in cybercrime.

The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical Q&A sessions, with questions fielded by subject-matter experts.

"While law enforcement must remain vigilant to bad actors who use the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationships we're building and best practices we share with the private sector improves their preparedness and ability to accelerate cyber-incident response," said Thomas A. Flynn, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service, New York Field Office. "The network of Cyber Fraud Task Forces (formerly known as Electronic Crimes Task Forces), has allowed for better data sharing, institutional alliance, and investigative skill development. The relationship and collaboration with Data Connectors and their Virtual Summits is just one example of how important these partnerships are to our mission," he added.

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its full schedule of planned events online. The cybersecurity community has responded to the opportunity: more than twice as many people have signed up for the virtual regional events than had registered to attend the previously scheduled in-person meetings.

The Virtual Summit will also feature an interactive panel discussion on both days, with some of the top Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from organizations throughout the greater NYC area, including:

Sajed Naseem, New Jersey Courts

James Dawson, Danske Bank

Jamie Herman, Geller & Company

Juan P. Morales, Realogy Holdings Corp.

Dr. Chandana Unnithan, Lifeguard Digital Health

Masha Demidova, N26

Mark Ramsey, InfraGard

Mike Wilks, NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Gene Barskiy, Fisk Alloy

Gene Zafrin, RenaissanceRe

Chris Coyle, Cyber Risk Management Group

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Solution providers at the NYC Cybersecurity Summit include Spirion, Ivanti, RSA, Proofpoint, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. on both days. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. More information can be found at https://www.dataconnectors.com/events/nyc2020/pr

Data Connectors Virtual Summits continue to focus on the local and regional requirements for cities such as Phoenix, New Orleans/Little Rock, Washington, D.C., and many more.

Details for all events can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via virtual summits, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.