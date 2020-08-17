Market Overview

Proactive Virtual Event Brings Together a Quartet of Innovative Growth Companies

Globe Newswire  
August 17, 2020
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, the digital financial news organization, will be showcasing four leading-edge tech, online gaming and biopharma businesses via its North American virtual investor conference.

The event will feature live webcast presentations from the companies, after which delegates can put their questions.

Joining Proactive's One2One Investor Forum on Tuesday, August 18, at 1pm EDT are:

  • Plant-centric technology firm Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)
  • Online gaming company Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)
  • IT and HR acquisition firm HIRE Technologies Inc (TSXV:HIRE)
  • And biopharma company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Proactive chief executive, Ian Mclelland, said: "Proactive is at the forefront of bringing growth companies and investors together digitally.

"Our Virtual One2One, an online variant of the popular conference format we've run for more than a decade, is a yet another innovative way we are enabling communication between motivated private shareholders and some of the US and Canada's most innovative businesses."

For more information about the Proactive One2One Investor Forum click here.

To book a future event, contact John Joyce on jjoyce@proactiveinvestors.com.

For press queries call Ian Lyall on +44 7738 717 275.

