Celebree School Continues Growth With New Franchisee in Bucks County Pennsylvania

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 44 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today awarded a franchise to Claas and Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann. They expect to open their Celebree School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, by summer 2021.



Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann is a lifelong educator with experiences teaching close to home in Bucks County, Penn., and abroad in both London and Germany. One of the reasons the couple wanted to move forward with opening a Celebree School is the company's approach to education.

"I really liked that there is a curriculum for students and the value placed on individualized education," said Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann. "I believe it is valuable to teach a child the way they learn and be a resource for every family within a community. Like all Celebree Schools, our location will be a positive, family-centered place that helps prepare each child for success."

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the "whole child" but the "whole family."

"We're excited to have Jessica and Claas on the Celebree team," said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. "I look forward to working with them closely as they begin their journey as entrepreneurs."

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.