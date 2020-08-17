Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Reschedule Upcoming Event to July 14-16, 2021

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced its newly combined conference and expo, previously set for January, has been rescheduled to July 14-16, 2021, in Long Beach CA, due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the lifting of travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings.



The event has been pushed back by six months with the goal of providing a more safe, productive, and enjoyable in-person gathering in accordance with state, city, and venue guidelines.

"When it became clear a live event would not be possible in January, and that a virtual event would not be as effective for our customers, we went all-in on a live, in-person event in July," said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "Long Beach in July will bring much greater value to our attendees, exhibitors, and other stakeholders."



"By rescheduling the event to July, we can continue to focus on optimizing our conference program and in-person networking events, and be able to anticipate any emerging changes or viewpoints occurring in the renewable energy industry," Doane continued. "While it's disappointing that we can't all come together in January, we believe this change serves the best interests of our community and will ultimately result in a more meaningful, rewarding, and safe event in July."

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, will "Come Together" for the first time in 2021 in Long Beach, California, to advance the clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 200+ exhibitors July 14-16, 2021, and help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

