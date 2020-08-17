Checkpoint Therapeutics to Present at Virtual Corporate Access Summit Hosted by B. Riley FBR on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and participate in a panel discussion at the Fortress Biotech Virtual Summit hosted by Mayank Mamtani, of B. Riley FBR, Inc., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. ET. A registration link and webcast information can be found below.



The panel discussion will focus on cosibelimab, Checkpoint's potentially best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody. Mr. Oliviero will be joined on the panel by David M. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., who will provide his insight on the use of immunotherapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") and the issues patients face when accessing available treatments. Dr. Miller is an Instructor in Dermatology and Medicine at Harvard Medical School and member of the Department of Dermatology and the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is Director of the Center for Merkel Cell Carcinoma and Co-Director of the MGH-MEEI Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic.

Checkpoint will present updated interim safety and efficacy data from its ongoing registration-enabling clinical trial of cosibelimab in patients with metastatic cSCC at the European Society for Medical Oncology ("ESMO") Virtual Congress 2020, to be held September 19-21, 2020. Checkpoint recently announced that the trial is over half enrolled, with full enrollment anticipated around year-end.

Registration link and webcast information:

Please click here to register for the event on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Following the event, the webcast will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint's website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our plans to submit one or more Biologics License Applications and seek approvals for cosibelimab, statements regarding the potential differentiation of cosibelimab, including a potentially favorable safety profile as compared to the currently available anti-PD-1 therapies, statements relating to the half-life and functional Fc domain of cosibelimab translating into potential enhanced efficacy, statements relating to the timing of the completion of enrollment and full top-line results, statements relating to how long we believe our cash will fund our operations, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks that regulatory authorities will not accept an application for approval of cosibelimab based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 study; risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@checkpointtx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com