CoreCivic Enters Into New Management Contract with the State of Idaho

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a new contract with the Idaho Department of Correction for up to 1,200 adult male inmates at the Company's 1,896-bed Saguaro Correctional Facility and 4,128-bed Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.



The new management contract commences on August 18, 2020, and has an initial term of five years, with unlimited extension options thereafter upon mutual agreement. The Company expects to begin accepting inmate populations into the Saguaro Correctional Facility on the contract commencement date.

"We are pleased to have been selected by the state of Idaho once again to care for a portion of their inmate population and assist them in addressing their correctional infrastructure challenge," said Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our job is to help government solve problems in ways it can't do alone, and in this case we are providing flexible out-of-state correctional capacity to help address their immediate needs."

CoreCivic also recently entered into two new contracts for up to ten years including extension options, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Company's 1,000-bed Houston Processing Center and 512-bed T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Texas. Hininger continued, "We are also proud to win contract awards to continue assisting our federal partner with their needs at two of our facilities in Texas. Our contract at Houston is the longest continuing contract in the industry, and was one of the first contracts awarded to the Company extending back to 1983 with the predecessor agency to ICE."

