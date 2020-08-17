BriaCell Presents Clinical and Scientific Findings at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020

Preliminary safety and efficacy data are being presented today from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.



Clinical responses and disease control—without serious side effects—in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic breast cancer seen with lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), a PD-1 inhibitor.

Higher levels of immune system activation were directly related to higher incidences of tumor reduction and higher rates of disease control and clinical benefit in patients with advanced breast cancer.

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is announcing the results of clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in a poster session during the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™, a virtual event held in the evenings of August 17-18, 2020. The patient data summarized and discussed belong to previously-disclosed patients (i.e., no incremental numbers enrolled).

The poster describes clinical and pharmacodynamic responses to Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), a PD-1 inhibitor, from a phase I/IIa trial in 11 evaluable advanced breast cancer patients. Our preliminary data showed that in these very heavily pre-treated patients, robust immune activity was associated with more pronounced tumor regression (i.e., a decrease in the size of a tumor), and clinical benefit - including progression free survival rates - in the advanced breast cancer patients who were treated with Bria-IMT™ in combination with KEYTRUDA®.

The poster is posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

The details of BriaCell's SSO 2020 poster are as follows:

Presentation Title: Results of a Phase I/IIa Trial of Combination Whole-Cell Targeted Immunotherapy Vaccine and Checkpoint Inhibitor in Treatment of Metastatic/Recurrent Breast Cancer

Session Dates: August 17-18

Session Time: 6pm ET

Summarized Data:

The patients were heavily pre-treated having failed an average of 9 prior treatment agents received.

Of 11 patients in the study with KEYTRUDA®, a pronounced tumor regression was observed in 2 patients.

No serious side effects were observed in the patients who were treated with the combination.

Immune system activation was strongly correlated with clinical benefits in the patients who were treated with the combination.

The median of progression-free survival was 183 days, suggesting clinical benefit of the treatment in the patients.

In conclusion, no serious side effect was observed in the 11 evaluable patients as a result of the treatment with the Bria-IMT™ regimen with KEYTRUDA®. Additionally, our preliminary data showed that the treatment regimen was able to activate the immune system and induce potential anti-tumor immunity in advanced breast cancer patients. Importantly, a robust immune response appeared to be associated with clinical benefit and more pronounced tumor regression in the patients, suggesting clinical efficacy of the combination regimen in this heavily pre-treated patient population. We have further studied the data of these patients and have identified the patient population that may benefit the most from this treatment regimen. We presented the data recently at the AACR annual meeting.

About Cancer Insight

Founded in 2014, Cancer Insight, LLC, is a Texas-based clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to discovering, developing and testing emerging biotechnologies specializing in cancer immunotherapy. Cancer Insight offers a vertical range of CRO services from trial design to final execution, with a foundation grounded on decades of academic research and clinical trial experience.

About the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™

Over the years, the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™ has become a meeting venue for practitioners around the world to discuss and offer expertise on a range of cancer related topics. This year, the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™ will take place as a virtual event the evenings of August 17th and 18th. The 2020 conference sessions are comprehensive in the range of topics and the depth of expertise delivered. Management of Breast Cancer in Women Age 70+ will be a focused conference section.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

