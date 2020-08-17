Welding Consumables Market to Reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Fabrication Sector to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global welding consumables market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of welding equipment worldwide. Welding consumables are also experiencing high demand for the manufacturing and fabrication sectors. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, "Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires and SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that welding consumables market size was USD 7.35 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 12.41 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Construction Projects to Drive Growth

The demand for new construction projects in the developed, as well as developing nations is surging day by day. In India, for instance, the persistent rise in population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization are increasing the popularity of welding consumables. As per our research, the construction sector in this country provides employment to around 14% of the total working population of India. It is hence, considered to be the second-largest economic activity. However, the unavailability of skilled labours may hamper the welding consumables market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Solid Wires Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rapid Urbanization

In terms of type, the market is divided into SAW wires & fixes, flux-core wires, solid wires, and stick electrodes. Amongst these, the stick electrodes segment held 28.5% welding consumables market share in 2018. The solid wires segment is set to grow at a fast pace backed by the rapid urbanization and expansion of the building & construction industry.





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Usage of Latest Technologies

Asia Pacific generated USD 2.38 billion in 2018 in terms of revenue and is set to dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of unregistered and registered enterprises in the region producing welding consumables. Besides, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as laser welding, robotic welding, stud welding, and orbital TIG welding would augment growth in this region. North America is likely to showcase moderate growth fueled by the rising investments in the manufacturing sector in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Introduce Environmentally-friendly Products

The companies operating in the market are persistently engaged in research and development activities to introduce environmentally-friendly welding consumables to cater to the rising demand from the growing consumer bases. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

September 2019 : Lincoln Electric unveiled its latest welding consumable called GTAW (TIG) cut lengths. It is available in high silicon formulations and in three stainless steel alloys. The innovative process enables premium-quality clean welds with reduced welding fume and spatter.





: Lincoln Electric unveiled its latest welding consumable called GTAW (TIG) cut lengths. It is available in high silicon formulations and in three stainless steel alloys. The innovative process enables premium-quality clean welds with reduced welding fume and spatter. July 2019: Thermal Dynamics introduced its new series of unique performance plasma cutting consumables. It is called Cutmaster Black Series that is capable of extending the operating life by 60%, as compared to the standard electrodes.





List of Leading Companies Operating in the Welding Consumables Market Are:

Fronius International GmbH

Colfax Corporation

Ador Welding Ltd.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Arcon Welding Equipment

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

ESAB

Panasonic Corporation

Obara Corporation

Other key market players





