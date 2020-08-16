SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Recovery, Inc. - ERII

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Energy Recovery, Inc. ("Energy Recovery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ERII). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Energy Recovery and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 29, 2020, Energy Recovery issued a press release announcing the termination of its licensing agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp., citing "different strategic perspectives" with respect to the commercialization of Energy Recovery's VorTeq hydraulic pumping technology. The Company further announced that following the termination, "no further payments will be made by either party" and that "Energy Recovery will now be fully responsible for commercialization of the VorTeq technology globally."

On this news, Energy Recovery's stock price fell $1.31 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $7.60 on June 30, 2020.

