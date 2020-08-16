SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 36Kr Holdings Inc. - KRKR

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether 36Kr and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2019, 36Kr commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 1.4 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") at $14.50 per ADS. In the months since the IPO, 36Kr's ADS price has closed as low as $3.21 per ADS, representing a decline of 77.86% from the offering price.

