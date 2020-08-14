INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Against Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Wins Finance Holdings Inc. ("Wins" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : WINS ) securities during the period from October 31, 2018 through July 6, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On July 6, 2020, after the market closed, Wins disclosed that on June 30, 2020 Centurion ZD CPA & Co. resigned as the Company's independent auditor. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.06, or approximately 6%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the ultimate repayment of its RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (2) that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition; (3) that weaknesses in Wins' internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (4) that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins' independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (5) that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you acquired Wins securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

