HST Pathways Recognized on 2020 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that HST Pathways, the leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management software in the U.S., was recognized for its achievements and growth on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list annually ranks the top 5000 fastest-growing privately held small companies in the country. HST Pathways was recognized for its growth rate of 154% percent over the past three years. This marks the second consecutive year HST Pathways was awarded placement on the Inc. 5000, and the third Inc. magazine recognition.

"Even in the midst of nationally tough times, our company continues to grow, showing the importance of being able to support our customers in the move to cloud-based technology that can help businesses to thrive regardless of the circumstances," said CEO and Founder of HST Pathways, Tom Hui. "We are honored to be included on this list and look forward to continuing to support the outpatient surgery and healthcare industry."

HST Pathways makes technology solutions for single and multi-specialty ASCs, corporate management companies, hospital outpatient surgical facilities, ASC revenue cycle management companies, and outpatient cardiac facilities. There are currently 750+ ASCs using HST products, 50+ corporate clients, 100+ HSTeChart™ clients, and thousands of patients whose care is being positively impacted through HST products nationwide.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

HST Pathways ranking, including company profiles and an interactive database for other award winners that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/hstpathways. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About HST ASC Software

HST ASC Software is a top-ranked, cloud-based Ambulatory Surgery Center software company dedicated to serving the ASC industry. Clients include more than 700 organizations such as freestanding ambulatory surgery centers and ASC-hospital joint ventures, as well as 40 multi-facility corporate enterprises. HST offers specialized software solutions to help ASC organizations achieve efficiencies with surgical scheduling, supply chain management, EHR clinical workflows, medical coding, insurance and patient billing, and accounts receivable collections. For more information, visit www.HSTpathways.com.

