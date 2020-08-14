DEADLINE ALERT for IDEX, KL, KGJI, PPC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Class Period: March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ideanomics' MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (2) that the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) that the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) that as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) that the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Class Period: March 15, 2018 - June 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) that consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 - June 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) that the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

