United Country Real Estate Celebrates 95 Years of Innovation

Kansas City, Mo., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the nation's leading lifestyle and country real estate company, is celebrating 95 years in business this year. The company was founded in 1925 by Roscoe Chamberlain with the first office located in Fayetteville, Ark., and a vision to market local country properties more broadly.

Providing more exposure was seen as a way to help out-of-area and urban buyers locate hard to find, more remote properties and a way to increase sales for smaller city and rural real estate agents. The concept was a hit with buyers and sellers across the country. Since then, the company has continued to developed new ways to advertise country properties nationally. The result has been a rich and innovative history of unique marketing over the decades.

"We were founded on an innovative spirit that continues today," said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. "We are constantly pushing the limits of marketing and technology to be able to better deliver to the original vision of exposing local lifestyle, rural and country properties more broadly than the local market. Most of our clients aren't necessarily looking for property in a certain location. They want a property type that will fit their needs and desires, like a lake or mountain home, and that's why providing broader exposure using national marketing has always been so important."

Only three years into the business, United Country changed the real estate industry forever by producing the first national real estate catalog in 1928, which continues to be published today digitally and in print. The publication accomplished Chamberlain's goal and successfully advertised properties on a national level. Today, the original catalog is on display in the Smithsonian Institution, recognized as marketing innovation of the era.

Innovation in giving broader exposure to local lifestyle listings has continued over the decades. By the 1950's, United Country was the first company to advertise out of area properties in larger city newspapers and national magazines. In the 1970s, United Country developed a national buyer database and began direct mail marketing. By the 1990s, it launched the first ever national real estate website.

Today, United Country remains on the forefront of real estate marketing innovation. It offers more than 3,500 highly ranked websites that include national lifestyle real estate websites, custom office websites, agent websites and special property group websites. Additionally, they leverage vast digital marketing, unique niche property programs, national print and 3rd party website advertising, social media marketing and automated marketing tools. The company also offers custom marketing by the largest in-house real estate advertising agency and has an exclusive database of nearly one million buyers.

"Now, more than ever, people want the unique lifestyle and country property types that we specialize in," said Duffy. "It's important that they be able to find the exact property they are looking for and that the agent is knowledgeable in that property type, whether it's a ranch, farm, hunting property, sustainable mountain home, country home with acreage or a house in a smaller city or town. That's what we can provide no matter where in the country they are looking. We believe innovation is continuous and we remain committed to find new and better ways to show our agents listings to more potential buyers, wherever they may be."

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate –is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country has a combined network that supports more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolio of national, state, office, agent and specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, a comprehensive internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

