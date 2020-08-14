Ureteroscope Market to Touch $1,498.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Demand for Efficient Kidney Stone Removal Devices Worldwide to Aid Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ureteroscope market size is projected to reach USD 1,498.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of kidney stones is expected to stoke adoption of these devices, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Ureteroscope Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flexible, Semi-flexible, and Rigid), By Application (Urolithiasis, Urolithial Carcinoma, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027".

A study published by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2018 revealed that kidney stone disease prevalence and its recurrence is rising. According to the study, 12% of the global population suffers from urolithiasis, which is the process of formation of stones, at some point during their lifetime. Affecting all races, sexes, and age groups, the disease is evidenced to be more prevalent in men than women. Ureteroscope aid in treating stone diseases as they help in pinpointing the location of the stone formation and help remove them efficiently. Thus, the growing prevalence of urolithiasis (or nephrolithiasis) is anticipated to boost the adoption of these devices in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ureteroscope-market-103455







As per the report findings, the global ureterscopy market value stood at USD 981.8 million in 2019. Aside from this, the report provides the following:

Panoramic overview of the general industry trends and outlook;

Detailed analysis of the factors shaping the market size, share, and overall growth;

Thorough evaluation of the market segments; and

In-depth research into the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.

Market Driver

Close Linkage between Diabetes and Kidney Stones to Support Market Growth

Kidney stones, or renal calculi, are crystal mass formations that can originate anywhere along the urinary tract. These stones are of various types such as calcium, uric acid, struvite, and cysteine. Research has found that diabetes is one of the most common risk factors for developing kidney stone because the high blood sugar levels in diabetics make their blood more acidic, creating the ideal environment for stones to form. According to the medical journal European Urology, people with type 2 diabetes having high insulin resistance are 92% more likely to form kidney stones than non-diabetic people. With diabetes expected to become more widespread in the coming decades, the demand for stone removal procedures is likely to rise and boost the ureteroscopes market growth in the process.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ureteroscope-market-103455







Regional Insights

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to be the Key Driving Factor for North America

The US and Canada boast of a strong and developed healthcare infrastructure, with health facilities actively adopting modern medical devices and technologies. This is additionally bolstered by favorable reimbursement policies and growing demand for advanced medical procedures. Together, these factors enabled the market size in the region to reach USD 370.1 million and have a share of 37.7% in 2019. Based on these numbers, it is expected that the region will further strengthen its hold on the ureteroscope market share during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate owing to increasing presence of global companies in developing countries such as India and China. Improving healthcare expenditure is also aiding the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Concentrate on Widening Distribution Networks

One of the key focus areas for players in the ureteroscope market is the development and expansion of their global distribution networks. In pursuit of this goal, most companies in this market are collaborating or acquiring regional players to establish their foothold in foreign markets.





Quick Buy - Ureteroscope Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103455







Industry Developments:

November 2019: Olympus Corporation inked a deal with the Monaco-based medical products company, Rocamed, to distribute the RocaFlow Double Chamber Pump System and Tubing Sets in Europe. The set includes ureteroscopes for kidney stones and trans-urethral resection of the prostate.





Olympus Corporation inked a deal with the Monaco-based medical products company, Rocamed, to distribute the RocaFlow Double Chamber Pump System and Tubing Sets in Europe. The set includes ureteroscopes for kidney stones and trans-urethral resection of the prostate. April 2019: Dornier MedTech commercially released its innovative AXIS™ Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscopes and other stone management products in the US. AXIS has been specifically designed to prevent cross-contamination between patients by ensuring a clean, sterile ureteroscope for every patient.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Ureteroscope Market are:

AED.MD (CA, USA)

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH. (Illinois, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc. (Ankara, Turkey)

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ureteroscope-market-103455







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Urolithiasis, By Country/Region Technological Advancements in Ureteroscope Recent Industry Developments (Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions) Impact of COVID-19 on Ureteroscope Market

Global Ureteroscope Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Flexible Semi-flexible Rigid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Urolithiasis Urolithial Cancer Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ureteroscope-market-103455







Have a Look at Related Reports:

Urinary Catheter Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Spinal Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fusion Devices (Cervical Devices, Thoracolumbar Devices, Interbody Devices, and Biologics), Non-Fusion Devices (Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices, Artificial Discs, Dynamic Stabilization Devices, and Others), and Stimulation Devices) By Disease Indication (Degenerative Disc Disease, Complex Deformity, Traumas & Fractures, and Others)

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 -2026

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Stenting Systems, Embolization Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, and Support Devices), By Application (Cerebral Aneurysms, Ischemic Stroke and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

