MXIM, DCOM, and GRUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MXIM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Maxim's agreement to be acquired by Analog Devices, Inc. Shareholders of Maxim will receive for 0.630 shares of Analog for each share of Maxim owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-maxim-integrated-products-inc .

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DCOM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dime's agreement to be acquired by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for each share of Dime owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dime-community-bancshares-inc .

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Grubhub's agreement to be acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat"). Shareholders of Grubhub will receive American depository receipts ("ADRs"), representing 0.6710 Just Eat ordinary shares for each share of Grubhub owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-grubhub-inc-merger .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

