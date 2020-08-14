PFNX, OTEL, JCAP, and VAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Pfenex Inc. (NYSE:PFNX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pfenex's agreement to be acquired Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Shareholders of Pfenex will receive $12.00 in cash and one contingent value right for each share of Pfenex owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pfenex-inc .

Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OTEL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Otelco's agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital. Shareholders of Otelco will receive $11.75 in cash for each share of Otelco owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-otelco-inc .

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jernigan Capital's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, LP. Shareholders of Jernigan Capital will receive $17.30 in cash for each share of Jernigan Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-jernigan-capital-inc .

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Varian Medical's agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Siemens Healthineers AG. Shareholders of Varian Medical will $177.50 in cash for each share of Varian Medical owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-varian-medical-systems-inc .

